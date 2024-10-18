Amazon enables more enterprises to adopt Agentic AI with Lyzr

Lyzr is an AWS Partner Agent Mesh for OGI

Enterprise Technology to harness GenAI with a low-code, agentic approach.

At an enterprise scale, managing significant data and infrastructure requirements is crucial for driving innovation and competitive advantage” — Siva Surendira, CEO @ Lyzr

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , the New York based, Enterprise Agent startup, that builds fully autonomous AI agents, has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring their enterprise AI solutions to a global audience.Lyzr’s AI agent framework provides enterprises with ready-to-deploy AI agents. These agents are designed to automate business functions, ranging from Marketing, Sales, Analytics, Data Science, and Data Management to Customer Support, and Human Resources.Some key enterprise use cases include Customer Service Automation, Data-Driven Decision Making, Personalized Sales & Marketing, Intelligent Document Processing, Fraud Detection, Workforce Management, Research & Development and Real-Time Market Analysis.Enterprises can adopt Lyzr’s pre-built AI agents Jazon (The AI Sales Development Representative), Skott (The AI Marketer), Diane (The AI HR Expert), Kathy (The AI Competitor Analyst), or build custom agents to automate complex workflows. Lyzr has also created a multi-agent framework called Lyzr AgentMesh to enable interaction between these different AI agents, creating a cohesive AI-driven workforce. AgentMesh allows individual agents to autonomously evolve their capabilities while sharing information fluidly with other agents.This architecture helps businesses automate knowledge work by deploying agents that can adapt, scale, and communicate with minimal human intervention. Workflow automation of this nature will help enterprises increase efficiency and improve decision-making processes across various functions.The Lyzr and AWS partnership leverages the AWS Cloud Infrastructure to offer scalable, secure, and efficient deployment of Lyzr’s AI agents. AWS provides data security and privacy, compliance, seamless integration, and enhanced support to Lyzr’s Agentic AI solution for enterprises.Siva Surendira, CEO of Lyzr AI said “At an enterprise scale, managing significant data and infrastructure requirements is crucial for driving innovation and competitive advantage.Additionally, Lyzr's enterprise software ensures security and compatibility within AI applications, providing tools and features for building, fine-tuning, and deploying custom AI models.”Lyzr’s 3-month pilot program helps enterprises try these agents with minimal risk and deploy them in production if they see a use case-solution fit.About LyzrLyzr provides AI-driven enterprise solutions, offering autonomous AI agents that automate critical business processes. From customer service to sales automation, Lyzr’s multi-agent framework helps organizations scale operations, enhance decision-making, and optimize workflows. Lyzr is committed to making AI simple, powerful, and accessible to enterprises globally.For more information on deploying Lyzr’s AI agents on AWS, or to book a demo, please visitthe website: Lyzr (dot) ai

