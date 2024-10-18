Raleigh entrepreneurs launch Appli for high school students

Appli’s co-founders Dante Hilton (left) and Jason Sanders (right), are based in Raleigh, NC.

RALEIGH , NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appli has officially launched and the new app is designed to streamline the documentation and showcasing of high school achievements.The app has also launched on Wefunder, a leading crowdfunding platform.Appli was co-created by students and technology experts and is ready to revolutionize how high school students present their academic and extracurricular accomplishments.Appli is more than just an app; it's the ultimate companion for capturing and showcasing high school journeys. Whether it's recording grades, test scores, sports achievements, club participation, or awards, Appli helps high school students document and highlight their most impressive milestones. This unique tool not only helps organize accomplishments but also connects students with the right colleges, universities, and potential employers, providing a clear advantage in the college or job application process.Appli’s co-founders Dante Hilton and Jason Sanders, are based in Raleigh, NC, and met while attending Shaw University, the American south’s oldest HBCU (Historically Black College and University).Their shared vision, which they began shaping while at Shaw, is to help young people plan for a better tomorrow by connecting high school students with institutions and potential employers with a multitude of new resources, which help to provide better opportunities for future generations. They believe the challenges facing high school students are greater than ever.Dante Hilton and Jason Sanders want to ensure that everyone knows that the app is a Made-In-Raleigh-Innovation, and they are part of the growing movement of innovators that’s giving the city a name for being the next Silicon Valley. They want to share their success story and growth so that other start-ups relocate to the city and help boost the local economy even further. The entrepreneurs will also soon be announcing their powerhouse partnership with the Fair Opportunity Project – a non-profit organization for US high-school students.“The high school student to counselor ratio in the US is now greater than 500 to 1 in most states,” says co-founder Dante Hilton. “Most high school students aren’t getting any help at all with post-high school plans.”Designed with input from high school students and guided by technology experts, Appli offers an intuitive and effective way to manage educational achievements. With features like easy reapplication options and the ability to share an Appli profile with colleges, universities, trade schools, and even potential employers, this app makes post-high school planning more streamlined and user-friendly.“High school student anxiety about their future is at an all-time high,” said Jason Sanders, Appli’s co-founder. “According to Pew Research, 95% of teens see anxiety and depression as a top concern among peers.”People throughout the US should be excited about crowdfunding Appli. “It's an innovative tool that empowers high school students to effortlessly document and showcase their achievements,” said Dante. “Appli makes the college application process smoother and more personalized.”By supporting Appli, backers are investing in a platform designed by students for students, bridging the gap between educational milestones and future opportunities. “This is a chance to be part of a transformative journey that not only benefits individual students but also enhances how institutions connect with the next generation of talent,” said Jason.Appli simplifies the college and job application process, saving both time and energy, by effortlessly documenting their four-year high school journey. Profiles can be kept public or private and supports the uploading of files, videos, pictures, and more. Appli also incorporates student insights to offer a fresh perspective on the application process, including innovative reapplication features.Appli aims to redefine how students track and share their high school achievements. By focusing on what truly matters—each student's journey—Appli ensures that any student, irrespective of socio-economic background, can document, organize, and present accomplishments with ease, all while preparing for the next big step in educational or career path.Visit Appli online today, and also visit WeFunder and help support high school students.

