Chicago Area Personal Injury Law Firm Names Newest Winner of Single Parent Scholarship

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newland & Newland LLP, a personal injury law firm located in Arlington Heights, has awarded law student Haley Palumbo with the Fall 2024 Single Parent Scholarship. Initially launched in early 2022, the Newland & Newland Single Parent Scholarship has now provided thousands in funding to college students across the country. Help the law firm celebrate this milestone and congratulate their newest winner.

Haley Palumbo is pursuing her Juris Doctorate degree at Notre Dame Law School. Haley is an incredibly bright student with an admirable passion for human rights, especially the right to an education for women and girls. Over the years, Haley’s passion has led her to intern for the United Nations Foundation as well as the United States House of Representatives. When reading Haley’s’ essay, you learn of the adversity she had to overcome as a child without easy access to education and the difference she wants to make in the lives of children facing the same difficulties.

Offered twice a year, the Single Parent Scholarship is available to students pursuing a pre-law, legal assistant, or paralegal program at an accredited college, university, or law school. Eligible applicants must be a single parent or the child of a single parent. To apply, students must submit a written essay of 500 to 1000 words answering the prompt provided on the scholarship webpage.

If you or a student you know are interested in applying for the Single Parent Scholarship, visit https://www.newlandlaw.com/newland-and-newland-about-our-firm/scholarship. Applications for Spring 2025 are due by December 16, 2024.

With seven locations throughout the state of Illinois, Newland & Newland, LLP has been providing clients with outstanding legal guidance for almost thirty years. Led by brothers Attorney Gary A. Newland and Stephen S. Newland, the firm offers a wide range of legal services from personal injury to real estate. Attorney Gary Newland is a highly respected personal injury lawyer who has successfully fought cases against some of the largest corporations and insurance companies, having recovered many millions for clients. Attorney Stephen Newland has built one of the strongest foreclosure defense practices in his area saving homes for people and does estate planning and real estate transactions.

To learn more about Newland & Newland LLP, visit https://www.newlandlaw.com/. For a free consultation, call 847-797-8000.

