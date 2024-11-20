Conroe, Texas Criminal Defense Firm Names Newest Winner of Supporting Prisoners’ Families Scholarship

Supporting Prisoners’ Families Scholarship

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pullan & Young, a criminal defense law firm in Conroe, Texas, awards a $1,000 scholarship to one college student every semester. The Fall 2024 Supporting Prisoners’ Families Scholarship has been awarded to college freshman Paulo Murray. The scholarship program was launched in an effort to make education more accessible to children with parents who are currently serving time in prison or have previously been incarcerated.

Scholarship winner Paulo Murray is a college freshman at Seattle University, where he studies psychology and maintains a 3.4 grade point average. In Paulo’s essay, he discussed the financial difficulties his family has had to face since he moved in with his grandparents after his father’s incarceration. While excelling academically, Paulo also has captained multiple varsity sports teams and worked part-time to help alleviate the financial hardships at home. Pullan & Young is honored to award a student with as much integrity and tenacity as Paulo. We wish him the best of luck as he continues his undergraduate education.

The Supporting Prisoners’ Families Scholarship was initially launched in late 2023 and has now awarded two students with $1,000 to use toward their education. After dedicating our careers to defending and supporting people facing criminal accusations, our legal team has personally witnessed the struggles faced by families and children when a parent is incarcerated. Through this program, we hope to make a positive impact on children who are dealing with these issues and make higher education more attainable.

Applications for the Spring 2025 Supporting Prisoners’ Families Scholarship are now being accepted. To learn how to apply, visit: https://www.pullanyoung.com/scholarship

About Pullan & Young

Pullan & Young is a criminal defense law firm serving Montgomery County, Texas and the surrounding communities. Founding Attorneys Tracey Pullan and Corey Young provide knowledgeable, aggressive legal guidance for clients who have been charged with criminal offenses. They represent clients charged with DWI, drug crimes, theft, sex crimes, juvenile crimes, and more. The firm’s legal team leverages 20 years of trial experience to passionately advocate for their clients.

For more information about the firm, visit https://www.pullanyoung.com/. If you are interested in scheduling a free consultation, call 936-647-1540.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.