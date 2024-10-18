[China-PSC platform] Operational headquarters for PSCs unveiled in Macao Over 180 representatives from China and Angola attend “China—Angola Investment and Trade Cooperation Forum”

MACAU, October 18 - Building on the success of the “Entrepreneurs Meeting for Commercial and Economic Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries-Luanda-2024” held in Luanda, Angola this past July, over 180 representatives of government authorities, business associations and enterprises in the mainland, Angola and Macao attended the “China—Angola Investment and Trade Cooperation Forum” during the 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (the 29th MIF).

During the forum, the unveiling ceremony marking the establishment of the Macao operational headquarters for Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) was held by Haishan Group, along with a collaboration agreement signed between the Angola-China Chamber of Commerce and the Sino-Luso Industry and Culture Exchange Promotion Association (Macao), aimed at leveraging Macao’s advantages as a platform for effective business planning.

Moreover, the 29th MIF features a special “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Market Zone”. In addition, the “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products and Services Matching Session” was held, where traders of wine, food and beverages, as well as logistics representatives, engaged in over 60 matching sessions to forge more economic and trade ties between China and PSCs, and even between PSCs and the rest of the world.

Exploring investment and co-operation opportunities between China and Angola together

The “China—Angola Investment and Trade Cooperation Forum”, jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region, and the Angola-China Chamber of Commerce, focused on two key topics: competitive industries in Angola with the potential for synergistic development and the support services available from representatives; business environment and investment opportunities in Angola. Consul-General of Angola in Macao Eduardo Velasco Galiano, President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vincent U. and Chairman of the Angola-China Chamber of Commerce Luís Cupenala were invited to address the forum.

Representatives from the Angola-China Chamber of Commerce, the Agency for Private Investment and Promotion of Exports of Angola (AIPEX), the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Federation of Entrepreneurs, the China-Africa Business Council, the China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Investment Management Company Limited, the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone, the Social Security Bureau of the Angolan Armed Forces, and two Angolan enterprises were invited to speak at the forum, sharing latest local development and frontier industrial opportunities in Angola while utilising Macao’s advantages as a China-PSC platform to further expand co-operation between China and Angola, as well as between Angola and the international community.

One PSC enterprise representative attending the forum commented that the forum provided the latest trade and investment information in China and Angola and acted as a channel for foreign traders to efficiently find potential partners in Macao and even in mainland China.

An enterprise in mainland China said the participation of various PSC enterprises was highly conducive to expanding the market in PSCs. Through the MICE platform of this fair, it has successfully identified counterparts from PSCs, and they would conduct further discussions later to strive for the landing of their projects.

Over 180 exhibitors showcase new trade and investment opportunities in PSCs

The 29th MIF features a special “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Market Zone” with over 200 exhibition booths, which has attracted more than 180 government units, business associations, and enterprises from PSCs. This exhibition zone covers everything from investment environment and project promotion, agricultural technology and machinery, agricultural products, wine, snacks, coffee, cultural and creative products, finance, cross-border e-commerce, and logistics and freight, giving attending merchants a deeper insight into new trade and investment opportunities in PSCs and fostering more partnerships.

A series of promotional activities centred on trade and investment in PSCs was also held during the session, including the “14th Industrial and Commercial Summit between Jiangsu—Macao-Portuguese Speaking Countries” and the “Fujian—Macao—Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Exchange Conference”. These activities were designed to create a one-stop gateway combining exhibitions, forums and conferences, project promotions, and matching sessions to enhance interaction among participants, allowing them to explore the products and services from PSCs up close and establishing a robust platform for comprehensive business co-operation between enterprises in China and PSCs.