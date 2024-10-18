Wiki Finance Expo Dubai 2024 – Discovering the Future of Fintech

Wiki Finance Expo Dubai 2024 Wiki Finance 27 Nov. 2024

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ​The Wiki Finance Expo Dubai 2024 , taking place at the Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel - 23215 Sheikh Zayed Rd - Trade Centre - Trade Centre 1 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates on Nov 27, 2024, is your gateway to exploring ground-breaking innovations and trends in fintech, Web3, AI, cryptocurrency, and more. It is a unique opportunity to learn, connect, and grow in one of the most dynamic industries of our time.​Why Attend Wiki Finance Expo Dubai 2024- Uncover Strategic Insights & Innovations: Our theme, "Discover The Future of Fintech," will highlight the latest advancements and future trends shaping the global financial landscape. From AI to Web3, this event will provide a comprehensive look at what's next in the world of fintech.- ​Network with Industry Leaders: Connect with over 3,000 high-caliber attendees, including CEOs, regulators, innovators, and pioneers in fintech, cryptocurrency, securities, forex, and beyond. This is your chance to expand your network and engage with key decision-makers.- ​Hear from a Prestigious Lineup of Speakers: Learn from thought leaders and visionaries as they share their expertise and predictions. From influential policymakers to top industry executives, our diverse speaker lineup ensures valuable insights for all attendees.​Event Highlights:​Date: Nov 27, 09:00-18:00​Venue: Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel - 23215 Sheikh Zayed Rd - Trade Centre - Trade Centre 1 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates​Languages: English​Exhibitors: 50+ leading organizations​Target Audience: Decision-makers, innovators, Web3 enthusiasts, cryptocurrency, fintech, forex, and more.​What to Expect:- ​Engagement with Cutting-Edge Solutions: Experience the future of finance firsthand through insightful sessions, product showcases, and live demonstrations from the biggest names in the industry.- ​Endless Networking Opportunities: Whether you're looking to connect with fellow enthusiasts, seek potential partnerships, or learn from government officials and industry leaders, the WikiEXPO is the perfect place to start meaningful conversations.- Inspiration by Global Innovators: With support from the Financial Services Institute Ltd (FSI) of Mauritius, this event brings together the best minds in fintech for a day of innovation, exploration, and inspiration.​Don't miss your chance to be part of the Wiki Finance Expo Dubai 2024 – a day filled with knowledge sharing, innovative thinking, and limitless networking opportunities.​We can’t wait to welcome you to this transformative event in November. Register now to secure your spot and be a part of the future of finance.​About WikiEXPO​WikiExpo is the world's leading financial exhibition and fintech conference brand, holding large summits annually in Singapore, Sydney, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Bangkok to gather and connect global high-quality resources for exhibitors and participants, which include enterprises, start-ups, project owners, investors and practitioners in the fields of blockchain, fintech and forex. In addition, we create thousands of cooperation opportunities for the industry every year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.