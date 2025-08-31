European Blockchain Convention 11, set to become Europe’s largest blockchain event

Speakers include execs from Bitpanda, CoinFund, Galaxy, KKR, OKX, Banco Santander, BBVA, Algorand, Bullish, and Bitwise Asset Management

BARCELONA, SPAIN, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barcelona is set to welcome Europe’s largest blockchain event on October 16-17, 2025. With over 6,000 delegates and 300 speakers, it will be the largest blockchain event in Europe in 2025 and the largest edition since the event started in 2018.More than 300 speakers, including top executives from Bitpanda, CoinFund, Galaxy, KKR, OKX, Banco Santander, BBVA, Algorand, Bullish, J.P. Morgan, BNP Paribas, and Bitwise Asset Management, will take the stage to share insights and drive the conversation forward.This year’s agenda will spotlight the most relevant trends in the space, including tokenization of funds and securities, stablecoins, AI agents, institutional demand and ETFs, modern L1s and L2s, DePIN, restaking, user-first Web3 design, and Bitcoin as a treasury reserve.One of this year’s standout innovations is the launch of Europe’s largest meetings program for the crypto industry, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to maximize ROI for every attendee. With over 10,000 pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings expected, this new feature will set a new standard in the industry.For the third time, EBC will host its flagship Start-up Battle, the largest blockchain start-up competition of its kind in Europe, where the 50 most promising European blockchain start-ups will pitch their ideas to a live audience.At the top of the side event list, there will be a Hackathon where 200+ hackers, 30+ mentors, and 20 teams are expected to participate in a 48-hour hackathon.This year, EBC offers more than just an event, but rather a full experience. From a sunset beach party and a morning beach run to a curated wine tasting and a one-star Michelin tour, attendees will enjoy the best of Barcelona’s vibrant lifestyle.The event also coincides with the Sitges Film Festival, the Salón Náutico boat show, which showcases boats, yachts, and maritime experiences, and the CSIO Barcelona, renowned as the world’s most prestigious equestrian competition.Victoria Gago, co-founder of European Blockchain Convention, said: “We have seen an extraordinary increase in registrations and interest from exhibitors after the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our previous edition.”"We are extremely excited to bring together the worlds of TradFi and digital assets”, shared co-founder Daniel Salmeron. “The participation of so many traditional banks and financial institutions demonstrates their optimism about the future of crypto and digital assets.”To learn more about the European Blockchain Convention, visit eblockchainconvention.com About the European Blockchain ConventionLaunched in 2018, the European Blockchain Convention is the most influential blockchain event in Europe, connecting industry professionals, startups, and technology leaders. The event provides a platform for sharing insights, fostering collaborations, and exploring the vast potential of blockchain, crypto, and digital assets.Get 15% Discount Code: KDWire100Ticket Link: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/europeanblockchainconvention/1582911

