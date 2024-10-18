Atlas introduces ComplyScore® focusing on cybersecurity risk

Venu Chalamala -- Atlas Systems Founder and CEO

To empower mid to large enterprises, manage cyber & third-party risks; Cybersecurity Innovation lab in India will cater to regional needs, build AI solutions

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Systems, a leading provider of AI-enabled IT Ops & Risk management Solutions servicing over 65+ countries, is now expanding into the Indian market with its AI-based Cybersecurity solutions.

In today's information landscape, innovations like cloud storage and artificial intelligence (AI) have presented a variety of new hazards for organizations of every size. This has led to Cybersecurity growing to be a key concern. Enterprises are looking for seasoned cybersecurity solution providers with deep expertise to help them navigate the ever-changing business landscape and proactively manage complexities associated with breaches and cyber threats.

Speaking on this, Venu Chalamala, Founder & CEO, Atlas Systems, said, “Having served the international markets for over 20 years, we built ComplyScoreⓇ as a Third-Party Risk Management solution with key focus on cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. Over the years, the ComplyScoreⓇ platform has matured from immense expertise and know-how, infused with the power of AI. With India's regulatory landscape becoming more complex, especially around cybersecurity, data privacy, and enterprise governance, ComplyScoreⓇ is perfectly positioned to help Indian enterprises navigate these complexities and ensure they remain compliant and secure. We are excited to be at the cusp of this rapidly growing market opportunity.”

According to research reports, Cybercrime is projected to cost the global economy $10.5 trillion by 2025. It is estimated that 72.7% of organizations worldwide were affected by ransomware threats in 2023, while the average cost of a data breach to a company was pegged at $4.88 Mn in 2024.

India, which thus far had lower impact has seen a rapid increase in cybercrime. As per reports, the cybersecurity solutions market in India is expected to see a 15% CAGR growth by 2026. Atlas offers a holistic suite of solutions that helps businesses test and evaluate current threat levels across their websites, applications and storage, to determine the vulnerability and map a program of solutions.

Commenting on this, Harish Ramakrishnan, Head - India Operations, Atlas Systems. said, “We started our India operations in 2003 as a development and support center, serving clients globally. We are now expanding our presence by entering India with a Cybersecurity and risk management solution that has been well received and trusted by enterprises, globally. We will leverage our partnership with industry leaders like Tenable and Microsoft to help Indian businesses accelerate adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, automation, and cybersecurity solutions.”

“We have set up a Cybersecurity Innovation lab, which will look for regional needs and build AI-led advanced threat detection solutions to ensure cyber defenses are effective and compliant to local laws,” added Harish Ramakrishnan.

From being early adopters of AI to delivering world-class solutions for risk and compliance management, Atlas Systems has built a legacy of trust and performance across industries. Atlas’ ComplyScoreⓇ is a comprehensive assessment framework which helps organizations identify gaps in their security infrastructure, prioritize areas for improvement, and implement targeted measures to reduce risks. It is ideal for organizations aiming to achieve a robust and resilient cybersecurity strategy while meeting regulatory standards.

About Atlas Systems

Atlas Systems delivers IT Operational excellence and Risk Management Solutions that enterprises need to take success to the next level – boosting efficiency, eliminating cyber threats, and accelerating innovation. Our experts work seamlessly with in-house teams, providing consistent and flexible guidance and taking advantage of today’s advanced tech, from cloud to AI and beyond. With offices in the US and India, Atlas offers unmatched expertise in the healthcare, financial services, private equity, and hospitality sectors – with the ability to adapt its knowledge to almost any industry. The company was an early adopter of AIOps technology and continues to innovate and expand in this crucial space.

