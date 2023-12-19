Atlas Appoints Murali to Lead Partnership Sales

Sam Murali

Cloud services expert will guide growing Microsoft relationship

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech industry veteran Sam Murali has joined Atlas Systems to lead sales around its roster of A-list partnerships, with the title Chief Partnership Officer. His initial focus will be the company’s growing relationship with Microsoft, as Atlas helps clients tap the benefits of the versatile Azure AI platform.

Now in its 20th year, Atlas has established cloud services as a core area of expertise, working closely with enterprise clients across industries to deliver seamless migrations and cloud management. Murali will collaborate with Microsoft and client teams alike to deliver the right mix of services and resources for every situation.

The Azure cloud platform and Azure AI are designed to help companies bring new solutions to life -- building, running, and managing applications across multiple clouds, on-premises, and at the edge. Atlas also works with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with Animesh Mozumdar (Chief Business Officer) coordinating that relationship.

Prior to joining Atlas, Murali managed sales and client-facing leadership roles at Ramco Systems, a global provider of IT solutions for ERP, HR, and global payroll. Most recently, he was Regional Head for Enterprise Business Solutions – bringing an energetic “startup” mindset to the ERP and HR business units.

Earlier, Murali – who is based in New Jersey – held key roles at HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) from the College of Engineering, Guindy, and an MBA from Bharathidasan Institute of Management.

“Sam is a fresh thinker and a constant source of enthusiasm and new ideas,” said Venu Chalamala, Founder and CEO of Atlas Systems. “With his strong knowledge of Azure systems, we know he will take our Microsoft relationship – and all of our partnerships – to a new level of success and sophistication. Sam brings an ideal combination of proactive thinking and collaborative engagement to the Atlas cloud team.”

Murali can be reached at sam.murali@atlassystems.com.

About Atlas Systems

With offices in the US and India, Atlas Systems is a trusted partner helping companies on their digital transformation journeys – expanding their capabilities and delivering added value. Leveraging innovative technologies, such as AI and Cloud, Atlas works closely with clients to provide technology solutions that seamlessly enhance in-house teams and systems.

To learn more, go to www.atlassystems.com.