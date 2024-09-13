Atlas Systems hosting webinar on health systems and provider data accuracy

Sept. 19th session will feature experts from Columbia Doctors, Atlas PRIME®

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s healthcare landscape, data is the backbone of operational success, and provider data stands out as one of the most critical, yet hardest to manage. Many health systems are still battling outdated processes like paper, faxes, and spreadsheets to maintain provider records. How can health systems overcome these challenges and unlock the full potential of accurate, up-to-date provider data?

In a September 19th virtual master class, experts from Columbia Doctors and Atlas Systems will address the pressing issues health systems face in managing provider data, offer actionable insights on steps toward improvement, and showcase the latest technologies designed to solve these problems in a comprehensive webinar on September 19 at 2 pm ET.

Attendees can expect to learn:

• The obstacles health system administrators encounter in maintaining accurate provider data.

• The critical steps needed to ensure up-to-date provider information.

• Cutting-edge technologies and resources that can streamline provider data management.

Speakers:

• Ian Scrivener – Associate Director, Physician Enrollment Group, Columbia Doctors (Columbia University Medical Center)

• Philip Gillich, MPH – Consultant

About PRIME®

Atlas PRIME® solves the provider data dilemma with a turnkey approach to provider data management. We take the directory burden off of health systems and plans, achieving best-in-class provider data accuracy and making provider data management simple for administrators and providers alike with its Provider-Payor Connect.

About Atlas Systems

With offices in the US and India, Atlas Systems is a trusted partner helping companies on their digital transformation journeys – expanding their capabilities and delivering added value. Leveraging innovative technologies, such as AI and Cloud, Atlas works closely with clients to provide technology solutions that seamlessly enhance in-house teams and systems.

To learn more, go to www.atlassystems.com.



