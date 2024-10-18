Submit Release
Sweden and Hungary sign Letter of Intent

SWEDEN, October 18 - On 16 October, Mr Jonson and Mr Szalay-Bobrovniczky signed a Letter of Intent (LOI). This LOI is a bilateral declaration on expanded defence cooperation between Sweden and Hungary.

This follows from the agreement concluded between Sweden and Hungary on 23 February 2024 in Budapest to sign an LOI on expanded cooperation on defence and JAS Gripen fighter aircraft.

The LOI specifies that a working group will be appointed with the aim of discussing and identifying opportunities to cooperate on defence materiel. The working group will consist of representatives from the Defence Materiel Administration, Saab AB and the Hungarian Ministry of Defence.

“I look forward to seeing the working group’s concrete results in the future,” says Mr Jonson. 

