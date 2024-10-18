OSCE and Hellenic Police equip Bulgarian border officers with advanced skills to combat document forgery and impostors at border crossings

From 14 to 18 October, the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department, in partnership with experts from Greece’s Hellenic Police, conducted an intensive five-day advanced training course in Sofia, Bulgaria on identifying forged documents and impostors at border crossing points. Fifteen officers from Bulgaria's Border Police, including nine men and six women, alongside two male instructors from the Academy of the Ministry of Interior of Bulgaria participated in the advanced training.

Participants were instructed on substrates, security inks, and printing techniques. The experts also provided an overview of new trends in the forgery of documents and refreshed participants’ knowledge on the international regulations for the issuance of travel documents. The training concluded with a detailed session on biometric chip technology in passports and techniques for comparing a traveler's facial features with the passport’s biometric data.

To reinforce practical skills, participants analysed both genuine and forged travel and identification documents using Doculus Lumus magnifiers, which were donated by the OSCE. This hands-on approach enabled them to detect forgery techniques and better identify individuals using stolen identities.

A second round of training will be conducted next week, from 21 to 25 October, with a new cohort of fifteen officers (11 men and four women) and two instructors (two women) using the same curriculum.

Looking ahead, a Training of Trainers course will take place in 2025, with a smaller cohort of participants from both training groups to ensure ongoing knowledge transfer and skill development.

This project supports OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation in their efforts to reduce the number of people that manage to illegally cross borders using a fake or stolen identity or by posing as an impostor. The project is made possible through the generous financial support of the U.S. Mission to the OSCE.