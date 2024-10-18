Submit Release
Second Arrest Made in Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the second arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On July 24, 2024, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast for the report of a traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim, inside of a vehicle, which had crashed into a retaining wall. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, October 17, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21-year-old Donte Bennett of Suitland, MD was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed.

Previously, on August 28, 2024, as a result of detectives’ investigation, a 21-year-old male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed.

CCN: 24113638

