Second Arrest Made in Southeast Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the second arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.
On July 24, 2024, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast for the report of a traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim, inside of a vehicle, which had crashed into a retaining wall. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday, October 17, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21-year-old Donte Bennett of Suitland, MD was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed.
Previously, on August 28, 2024, as a result of detectives’ investigation, a 21-year-old male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed.
CCN: 24113638
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.