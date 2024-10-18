UPDATED TRAFFIC ADVISORY: HOWARD UNIVERSITY HOMECOMING WEEKEND
On Friday, October 18, 2024 and Saturday, October 19, 2024, the annual Howard University Homecoming Celebration will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:
From Friday, October 18, 2024 at 12:00 a.m. through Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Yardfest:
- 6th Street, NW from Girard Street, NW to College Street, NW
- Howard Place, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to 6th Street, NW
- Girard Street, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to 6th Street, NW
- Fairmount Street, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to 6th Street, NW
On Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University Homecoming Football Game, Parade, and Yardfest:
- Georgia Avenue from Gresham Place to Florida Avenue, NW
- Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW
- 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW
- W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW
- W Street from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street, NW
- 4th Street from W Street to McMillian Drive, NW
On Saturday, October 19, 2024, from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. hours, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Homecoming Parade, Yardfest, and football game:
- Georgia Avenue from Gresham Place to Florida Avenue, NW
(Hospital traffic will be allowed to enter at Georgia and Florida Avenue, NW or
Georgia and V Street, NW)
- Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW
- 8th Street between Barry Place and V Street, NW
- W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW
- College Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW
- Bryant Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW
- W Street from 4th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW
- 5th Street from Gresham Place to McMillan Drive, NW
- 5th Street from W Street to V Street, NW
- 4th Street from McMillan Drive to W Street, NW
On Saturday, October 19, 2024, from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be restricted to local traffic only:
- V Street from 9th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW
(Hospital traffic will be allowed to continue through)
- Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW
- 9th Street from Euclid Street to Barry Place, NW
The Howard University Hospital will be accessible through Georgia Avenue and V Street, NW or Georgia Avenue and Florida Avenue, NW.
For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.
All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.
The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.
Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.
