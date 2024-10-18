MPD Makes Second Arrest in 2018 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a second suspect for homicide that occurred in 2018.

On Wednesday, August 18, 2018, at approximately 12:27 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the 4400 block of Livingston Road, Southeast, for the sounds of gunshots. Moments later, members were dispatched to an area hospital for an adult male victim seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Officers located a crime scene in the 4400 block of Livingston Road, Southeast.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Denard Orlando Hartwell, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 28-year-old Darrion Blake, of Owings Mills, MD. Blake has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed-Felony Murder.

Previously, on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 24-year-old male, of Glenarden, MD. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed- Felony Murder.

CCN: 18131155

####