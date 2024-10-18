MPD Investigating a Fatal Stabbing in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Southeast.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024, at approximately 10:53am, members of the Seventh District responded to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male who was conscious and breathing, suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The victim was admitted in critical condition but was subsequently released later that week.

On Friday, October 11th, 2024, officers responded to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast in reference to an unconscious person. Officers discovered an adult male unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded and determined that there were obvious signs of death. It was determined that the victim had died as a result of complications from their previous stab wounds.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Claybourne Couts, of Southeast, DC.

CCN: 24152509

