MPD Arrests Suspects in Armed Robbery in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in two armed robberies that occurred in Northeast.



On Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at approximately 4:36 p.m., the suspects approached the victim while walking in the 5700 block of Dix Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim surrender his property. Another suspect assaulted the victim and took their property. The suspects fled the scene on foot with the victim’s property.



On Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at approximately 4:40 p.m., the victim was approached by multiple suspects at a bus stop in the 5100 block of Nannie Helene Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim's property. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene with the property.



On Thursday, October 17th, 2024, as a result of the detectives' investigation, 18-year-old Tyrone Tyshane Brown, of Suitland, MD, and a 16-year-old male of Northeast were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.



These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24160105

