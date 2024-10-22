Demonstrations Featured at Art Worth Festival, October 25 to 27

Nick Gomez magically transforms silica sand into glass Potter, Lisa Hudson lectures young learners on the finer points of playing in mud The Arts Come to The Shops at Clearfork, October 25 to 27

Artists to present demonstrations of the disciplines which they have mastered on the lawns of the Shops at Clearfork, October 25 to 27, at Art Worth Festival

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art Worth Festival has partnered with SiNaCa Studios Glass Studios, as well as the Wood Turners of North Texas, The North Texas Blacksmith Association, and individual artists, to present demonstrations of the disciplines which they have mastered on the lawns of the Shops at Clearfork , October 25, 26 & 27.These partnerships are aimed at educating the public about the techniques and skills involved in creating works of art in 3D media, such as transmuting sand into glass; flame forging metal objects from raw ore; or spinning part of a tree into heirloom furniture or a glob gray clay into lustrous vessels; as well as stone carving (or as the Greeks liked to call it sculpture). Arts education designed to further public appreciation for the visual arts is the paramount goal of ArtWorks Foundation , which is staging its 3rd annual celebration of visual arts and classical music, October 25 to 27, at a new location: this year, the event has moved to The Shops at Clearfork, after spending the past two-years in the Cultural District on the grounds of Will Rogers Memorial Center.The North Texas Blacksmith Association strives to promote the art & craft of blacksmithing to the public, as well as to broaden the scope of the craft of blacksmithing among its practitioners. NTxBA members also perform demonstrations, such as those scheduled for the Art Worth Festival.The Wood Turners of North Texas boast more than 150 members; the organization is dedicated to providing opportunities for members to develop both their technical and creative skills as turners through practical demonstrations and workshops, as well as to public education initiatives, such as the demonstrations they have planned over the Art Worth Festival’s three-day window.SiNaCa Glass Studio has become a treasured part of Fort Worth’s arts scene, focused on promoting glass as an artistic medium, and providing accessible, educational experiences for the general public. Their glassblowing skills will be on display at Art Worth, throughout the festival’s run.Sculptor, Kat Warick will demonstrate stone carving, using simple hand-tools. While ceramic artist, Lisa Hudson dazzles crowds with her skillful manipulation of clay on the potter’s wheel. All demonstrations will be offered throughout the festival hours, which are Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.The Art Worth Festival will also feature exhibitions by 80 Artists, who have been selected by a panel of arts professionals, from among hundreds of applicants. The artists exhibiting at Art Worth Fest were chosen for their superlative level of skill, in 3-D disciplines ranging from glass and metal work to wood and clay, as well as many who work in 2-D media, such as painting, print-making, and photography.Additionally, the three-day event showcases Classical Music performances by area ensembles ranging from elementary and high schools to the area’s university music programs, civic orchestras and the Fort Worth Opera.Admission to the festival is free, and The Shops at Clearfork offer ample free parking, as well as more than a dozen eateries: one of which, Mesero, will also offer a full range of al fresco beverages from a tent on the festival grounds.More information is available on the festival’s website, or on Art Worth’sInstagram < https://www.instagram.com/artworthfest/ > and Facebook < https://www.facebook.com/artworthfest >.#30#For more on the North Texas Blacksmith Association, see https://www.ntxba.org/ For more on the Wood Turners of North Texas, see https://wntx.org/ For more on SiNaCa, see https://www.sinacastudios.org/

Overview of the Art Worth Festival, Fort Worth, Texas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.