Asset Agent Lite from Identec Solutions goes live

LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identec Solutions releases Asset Agent Lite, a stand-alone module of the successful Asset Agent solution. It supports indoor and outdoor operations of moving and managing assets within a defined area.Asset Agent Lite is a GPS-based location module of the full Asset Agent solution. As it comes with a minimum of necessary infrastructure (zero), we also call it Asset Agent Lite. It is low-cost but highly accurate, using Global Positioning System (GPS) technology to determine precise location coordinates of all types of assets outdoors. The integrated position engine from Identec Solutions transfers GPS-data accurately on specific car yard maps. It provides real-time positioning information, enabling seamless tracking and locating applications in various industries, such as finished goods logistics and car terminals, among others.The solution intends to serve various markets with mobile assets. Such a market could be RoRo operations in a port or Vehicle Processing Centres at car manufacturing plants. With Asset Agent Lite, operators can easily register new vehicles in real-time when arriving by vessel, train, or trailer. As a major benefit, Asset Agent users can locate and spot any asset (like a car) everywhere in a defined area in real-time. There are no unproductive search & find missions anymore. Additionally, the application records all steps in a car customization process, displaying all activities again in real-time, and creating digital documentation for every single asset."Asset Agent Lite is the ideal enhancement of our full-fledged Asset Agent solution based on RTLS technology“, says Christian Aadal, Product Manager of Asset Agent, and adds:“It is low-cost, versatile, mobile and very quick to deploy. Interfacing with 3rd party software makes it highly flexible."Asset Agent Lite comes as a cloud-based solution with no hardware installations. Users can use their own handheld devices as Asset Agent is installed as a mobile app. The connects automatically with the Asset Agent server which interfaces with admin and control desktop interfaces.„That’s why Asset Agent Lite's SaaS model makes implementation easier than ever in the most cost-efficient way. At the same time, it provides value from day one“, says Christian Aadal.Asset Agent Lite can identify assets through barcodes, QR codes, or other visual identification methods. If manual scanning is not an option, operators can fully automate the identification process by using Asset Agent tags.Volkswagen is one of the biggest Asset Agent customers when it comes to managing mobile assets. Their huge finished car premise needs efficient processing, and Asset Agent does exactly this. "Without Asset Agent, nothing works here. Vehicle preparation would stop", says Michael Imrock, Manager of Process and Vehicle Control, Department Vehicle Preparation, Volkswagen Wolfsburg.More about Asset Agent Lite: https://www.identecsolutions.com/vehicle-logistics

