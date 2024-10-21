Midnight Summons: Xue Mo Leads You Into the Unique Mystery of Wild Fox Ridge

Wild Fox Ridge by Xue Mo Writer Xue Mo

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the vast desert sky, stars flicker as the ancient sound of camel bells drifts through the wind. Leading his caravan, Xue Mo seems to be crossing the mysterious Wild Fox Ridge, searching for secrets of history and souls. Blending legends, history, and magic from China’s northwest, Xue Mo’s Wild Fox Ridge, translated by world-renowned Sinologists Howard Goldblatt and Sylvia Li-chun Lin, is set to make its English debut at the Frankfurt Book Fair, showcasing its literary charm to readers worldwide.

During the book fair, Xue Mo will participate in a seminar with prominent scholars and translators, themed “Bridging the World Through Literature.” The event will be held on October 17th at the China International Publishing Group booth (Hall 5.1C153), where Ms. Martina Hasse, a renowned German translator, Dr. Hans-Wilm Schütte, a famous German sinologist, and Dr. Sunnandan Roy Chowdhury, the president of India’s SAMPARK Publishing House, will join Xue Mo to explore how literature transcends cultural and linguistic barriers to enrich the hearts of global readers.

On October 20th, Xue Mo will also engage in an in-depth discussion with Dr. Marc Hermann, the German translator of Wild Fox Ridge, Paolo Marcenaro, the Italian translator of The World Is a Reflection of the Mind, and Claudia Kaiser, the Vice President of International Business Development for Asian and Arab Markets at the Frankfurt Book Fair. They will explore how literature crosses cultural boundaries to enhance humanity’s shared aesthetic and understanding.

Wild Fox Ridge is more than just a historical suspense novel; it is a deeply philosophical work. Throughout the book, Xue Mo emphasizes the idea that “life is a play,” as expressed in his epic Suosalang:

The world is but a stage,

the sun and the moon two bright lamps.

You and I have played our parts for a thousand years,

but who can truly grasp its wonder and magic?

In the novel, Xue Mo blurs the lines between life and death, reality and illusion, matter and spirit, through multiple soul perspectives. This narrative structure not only draws on the essence of Eastern philosophy’s reincarnation concepts but also reveals Xue Mo’s profound insight into the nature of reality. His narrative viewpoint, like Zhuangzi’s concept of “beyond the world,” sees through the illusions of the world and holds the wisdom of a detached observer.

Through dialogues between souls, Xue Mo delves into themes of fate, freedom, and the search for meaning. The souls in the novel strive to find the “key” to their destiny, to break free from their bonds and escape their predicaments. This search for freedom is not only the pursuit of the characters but also a shared experience for every individual in real life.

In recent years, Xue Mo’s works have won international literary awards and gained high praise from readers worldwide. As one of his representative works, the English edition of Wild Fox Ridge will officially debut at the Frankfurt Book Fair. Additionally, Xue Mo’s Into the Desert won the 2024 NYC Big Book Award and the 2024 Independent Press Award under the category of “Women’s Fiction,” while Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia claimed the 2024 NYC Big Book Award under the category of “World Literature.”

