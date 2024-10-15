Midnight Summons: Xue Mo’s Wild Fox Ridge to Debut at Frankfurt Book Fair

Bustling book signing scene at 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair Speaker -Xue Mo

FRANKFURT, FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This October, renowned Chinese author Xue Mo will present the English translation of his celebrated work Wild Fox Ridge at the Frankfurt Book Fair. The novel, translated by prominent American translators Howard Goldblatt and Sylvia Li-chun Lin, was published by Ruxue International Media, based in Chicago.

Wild Fox Ridge is an intriguing suspense novel that skillfully intertwines its mind-bending plot with the complex destinies of its characters. Its meticulous temporal structure is awe-inspiring. The author also adopts a Rashomon-like multi-perspective narrative technique, seamlessly alternating between history, culture, and individual memory, creating a mysterious and philosophical otherworldly space. As a literary work deeply rooted in the cultural landscape of Northwest China, Xue Mo’s creations have transcended national borders. To date, his works have been translated into nearly thirty languages, with his global influence continuing to rise.

In Wild Fox Ridge, Xue Mo employs a unique “soul-summoning” ritual to give voice to those lost in the tides of history. The novel revolves around two caravans that disappeared in the Gobi Desert—one Mongolian and one Chinese. Through 27 midnight interviews, the souls of the caravan members gradually piece together their stories. Each soul holds a unique memory and narrative of the same event, weaving together a multi-dimensional historical tapestry.

The novel not only brings these long-forgotten stories to light but also explores the multiplicity of historical memory and the subjectivity of human experience through its complex narrative structure. This layered storytelling transforms Wild Fox Ridge into more than just a reflection on the past—it becomes a profound contemplation, inviting readers to reexamine historical truths and consider how personal experience shapes our understanding of the world.

In the preface to the re-release of Wild Fox Ridge, Xue Mo reflects on the novel’s purpose. He mentions that the themes of “departure” and “seeking” are the two main threads of the novel, like intertwined ropes pulling the characters—who refuse to submit to fate—forward. The caravans in the story are searching for the “key to the Hu Family Mill,” which symbolizes a turning point in their destinies, allowing them to break free from their shackles and escape their predicaments. This persistent spirit of “seeking” is what gives the novel its core appeal.

Wild Fox Ridge draws inspiration from the rich history and culture of Northwest China, particularly the caravan trade during the Qing Dynasty. The Ma family caravan controlled the tea monopoly along the Hexi Corridor, becoming a major trading power on the Silk Road. They also participated in many military campaigns, including the suppression of the Galdan and Lobzang Danjin rebellions, and General Zuo’s expedition to retake Xinjiang, earning high praise from the Qing court. Their legendary stories have been passed down through local ballads and storytelling.

In recent years, Xue Mo’s works have garnered recognition worldwide, thanks to his distinctive narrative style and extraordinary philosophical insights. His ability to build a literary bridge between the East and the West has earned him a special place in international literature. The appearance of Wild Fox Ridge at the Frankfurt Book Fair will further expand the circulation of Chinese literature in the global book market, offering readers worldwide a new literary and philosophical experience.

