Acclaimed author Xue Mo's "Into the Desert" has been honored with the prestigious "2024 NYC BIG BOOK AWARD"

Xue Mo's "Into the Desert" has been honored with the "2024 NYC BIG BOOK AWARD," being selected in the Women's Fiction category.

"Suffering is at the core of human existence; it is an inevitable challenge we must confront." The true value of art lies in its ability to create beauty from suffering,light within darkness.” — Xue Mo

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xue Mo's "Into the Desert" has been honored with the "2024 NYC BIG BOOK AWARD," being selected in the Women's Fiction category. The book, translated by Howard Goldblatt and Sylvia Li-Chun Lin, was published by Long River Press in 2023.

In recent months, "Into the Desert" also earned a Gold Medal at the 2024 Independent Press Award and was recognized by a judging panel as one of North America's outstanding selections for summer reading in 2024. At the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair, both author Xue Mo and his work topped international media hot lists, receiving extensive coverage from prominent outlets such as AP, PR Newswire, and People's Daily.

In 2023, Emmy-winning hosts Kate Delaney of “America Tonight,” Logan Crawford from Spotlight Network Radio, Ric Bratton of “This Week In America,” and Dr. Larry Carnes from “Book on the Month” conducted an in-depth interview with Xue Mo regarding his English works "Into the Desert" and "Curses of Kingdom of Xixia." During this period, over 500 local media outlets across various states in America reported extensively on these interviews.

In November 2023, during Thanksgiving day, a promotional trailer titled "Xue Mo Comes" was showcased continuously on a giant screen in New York Times Square for a total of 44 showings—capturing considerable attention from tourists.

During an engaging interview session, hosts expressed their deep admiration for Xue Mo’s literary spirit. In "Into the Desert," he narrates a compelling story featuring main characters Lanlan and Ying'er that underscores humanity's resilience to pursue dreams amidst adversity. The narrative encourages readers to hold steadfastly to their aspirations without surrendering—even when faced with formidable challenges—promising that they will eventually witness dawn breaking after darkness.

As Emmy Award winner Logan Crawford expressed high praise for Xue Mo's works in a recent interview, he asserted that Xue Mo is an exceptional and distinguished writer whose narratives powerfully embody feminine strength. This sentiment echoes the Chinese proverb: "Women hold up half the sky."

"Into the Desert" tells the story of two women from western China, set in the 1990s near the ruins of the ancient Silk Road and on the brink of the Gobi Desert. These women refuse to be constrained by poverty and tradition as they embark on a transformative journey.

The novel centers on their adventurous struggle for survival in a harsh wilderness. Through vivid memories and psychological insights, it captures both the rugged beauty and challenges of rural life in western China. The narrative delves into themes such as resilience, sisterhood, women's conditions, love's complexities, and self-transcendence amidst adversity.

As Xue Mo articulated during a panel discussion titled "Literature Witnesses Feminine Power": "Suffering is at the core of human existence; it is an inevitable challenge we must confront." The true value of art lies in its ability to create beauty from suffering, love amid hatred, wisdom from ignorance, light within darkness, and hope against despair. Consequently, genuine culture—literature and wisdom—focuses on liberating humanity from suffering while avoiding hatred and overcoming darkness. Literature and art serve as humanity’s guiding light; their worth resides in this illumination.

