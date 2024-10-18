Gauteng Health on learners discharged from hospitals following food poisoning incident

The Gauteng Department of Health wishes to confirm that all 47 leaners from Rapelego Primary School in New Eersterust, Hammanskraal, who were treated for a suspected food poisoning incident on Monday have since been discharged.

The learners were treated at Jubilee Hospital, Odi Hospital, Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, Tshwane District Hospital and at a private hospital.

The GDoH continues to urge the public to be vigilant about food safety and ensure the proper handling of perishable and no perishable food items. The public is further advised not to consume food that is expired even if it might still look edible. The washing of hands before handling food and after using the bathroom is equally important to avoid cross-contamination.

