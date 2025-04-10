Submit Release
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on various health issues, 10 Apr

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi together with the provincial MECs responsible for Health will, on Thursday, 10 April host a media briefing to provide an update on various health issues including procurement of health equipment, recruitment of health professionals including doctors, announcement of Ministerial Advisory Committees, implementation of the National Health Insurance, etc.

The briefing will take place on the sidelines of the National Health Council meeting, otherwise known as MinMEC in other sectors of government.

Members of the media are invited to attend the briefing scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 10 April 2025
Time: 14h00
Venue: Council for Medical Schemes Offices, Block A, Eco Glades 2 Office Park, 420 Witch – Hazel Avenue, Eco Park, Centurion

Live-streaming link to be provided

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Sello Lediga     
Ministerial Spokesperson   
Department of Health   
Cell: 082 353 9859
E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

Foster Mohale   
Departmental Spokesperson
Department of Health 
Cell: 072 432 3792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

