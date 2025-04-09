Minister Pemmy Majodina visits Vaal Dam to assess the water resource infrastructure amid heavy rains, 9 Apr

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina together with Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, will visit the Vaal Dam on Wednesday, 09 April 2025 to assess the water resource infrastructure amid heavy inflows into the dam as a result of ongoing rainfall in the Vaal River Catchment.

Due to torrential rains in the past few weeks, the Department of Water and Sanitation had to implement necessary dam safety precautions and controlled water releases from the dam to safeguard the infrastructure.

The Department has five sluice gates opened gradually from 20 March 2025 with the fifth sluice opened on Sunday, 06 April. The Vaal Dam is currently releasing 793 cubic metres per second (mᵌ/s) of water downstream the Vaal River System into the Bloemhof Dam, while the Bloemhof has also activated its releases up to 3000 mᵌ/s, also through five gates by this evening.

Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 09 April 2025

Venue: Vaal Dam, Deneysville

Time: 10h30 for 11h00

For media confirmations, contact Sanku Tsunke at 060 299 2915 or Sinethemba Madolo at 063 501 0223

For more information, please contact:

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Ministry Spokesperson, Cornelius Monama

Cell: 083 271 0808

E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates