Collection of media accreditation for the special official funeral of late former Minister Tito Mboweni
Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the Special Official Funeral service of the late former Minister Tito Mboweni, are requested to collect their accreditation cards as follows:
Date: Friday, 18 October 2024
Time: 09h00-19h00
Venue: Tivumbeni College of Education, Tzaneen, Limpopo Province
NB: Members of the media are advised to bring along their ID’s, Driver’s license, passports, press cards or letter from the editor when collecting the accreditation cards.
For more information regarding accreditation contact: Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308
Media enquiries:
William Baloyi
Cell: 083 390 7147
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.