Collection of media accreditation for the special official funeral of late former Minister Tito Mboweni

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the Special Official Funeral service of the late former Minister Tito Mboweni, are requested to collect their accreditation cards as follows:

Date: Friday, 18 October 2024

Time: 09h00-19h00

Venue: Tivumbeni College of Education, Tzaneen, Limpopo Province

NB: Members of the media are advised to bring along their ID’s, Driver’s license, passports, press cards or letter from the editor when collecting the accreditation cards.

For more information regarding accreditation contact: Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308

Media enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

