Lanes to close on Interstate 64 eastbound for crews to repair road

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews will repair the center lane of Interstate 64 near the Oakwood Road exit in Kanawha County, following concrete spalling.

As crews make repairs, two eastbound lanes from MP 57 to 57.6 will be closed. Work is expected to be completed by rush hour on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The concrete spalling has exposed rebar in the center lane. WVDOH crews will saw-cut the portion of the interstate, jack hammer out the concrete and install new patch material in the area.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the repair schedule.

To view road conditions around the state, visit wv511.org or download the WV511 app.​

