MEDIA ADVISORY: WVDOH District 1 to host open house on Thursday in Charleston

Page Content

Officials in West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 1, made up of Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties, are hosting an open house for state and local officials in Charleston on Thursday to explain WVDOH activity in the district, talk about future plans, and take questions. The public is invited to attend.



WHO: WVDOH officials and engineers, state and local officials, and the public.



WHAT: An open house to discuss WVDOH activities, plans, and answer questions.



WHEN: 10 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2024.



WHERE:

District 1 headquarters

1340 Smith Street, Charleston

25301​

​