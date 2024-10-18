MEDIA ADVISORY: WVDOH District 1 to host open house on Thursday in Charleston
Officials in West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 1, made up of Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties, are hosting an open house for state and local officials in Charleston on Thursday to explain WVDOH activity in the district, talk about future plans, and take questions. The public is invited to attend.
WHO: WVDOH officials and engineers, state and local officials, and the public.
WHAT: An open house to discuss WVDOH activities, plans, and answer questions.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2024.
WHERE:
District 1 headquarters
1340 Smith Street, Charleston
25301
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.