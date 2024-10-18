Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,595 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: WVDOH District 1 to host open house on Thursday in Charleston

Page Content

Officials in West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 1, made up of Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties, are hosting an open house for state and local officials in Charleston on Thursday to explain WVDOH activity in the district, talk about future plans, and take questions. The public is invited to attend.
 
WHO: WVDOH officials and engineers, state and local officials, and the public.
 
WHAT: An open house to discuss WVDOH activities, plans, and answer questions.
 
WHEN: 10 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2024.
 
WHERE:
District 1 headquarters
1340 Smith Street, Charleston
25301

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: WVDOH District 1 to host open house on Thursday in Charleston

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more