Breakthrough Walls Podcast to Feature Sharla J. Frost

Frogville: Quest for a King book cover

Author of the Frogville Quest Children's book series to join Podcaster Ken Walls on Breakthrough Walls

Sharla's journey from trial lawyer to children's author is truly inspiring. I'm excited to explore the magic behind these stories and their impact on children's literature.” — Ken Walls

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharla J. Frost, the celebrated children's author, is slated to appear on Ken Walls' popular Breakthrough Walls podcast on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. Frost will be discussing her latest work, "Frogville: Quest for a King," the eagerly awaited fifth book in the cherished Frogville Quest series.Ken Walls, a well-known business coach and motivational speaker, has been hosting the Breakthrough Walls podcast for over five and a half years. The show has become a source of inspiration and valuable insights, featuring more than 550 episodes with notable guests such as Grant Cardone and Mark Victor Hansen.Sharla J. Frost brings a unique perspective to her writing as a fourth-generation Frogvillian from rural Frogville, Oklahoma. Before becoming a children's author, she enjoyed a distinguished 35-year career as a trial lawyer, garnering numerous accolades in the legal field. Her transition from courtroom advocate to children's literature creator has been marked by the same dedication and success that defined her legal career.The Frogville Quest SeriesThe Frogville Quest series, which debuted with "Frogville: Quest of a Frog" in 2021, has enchanted young readers with its magical storytelling and lovable characters. The series chronicles the adventures of Lilypad Lotus Dillweed and the residents of Frogville, a town under an unusual curse that transforms boys into frogs on their thirteenth birthday."Frogville: Quest for a King" continues this enchanting saga, promising readers another exciting adventure in Frost's whimsical world. The author's talent for weaving compelling narratives with valuable life lessons has earned her a devoted following among young readers and parents alike.The series itself is a blend of local folklore, fairy tale elements, and Frost's own imagination. The premise of boys turning into frogs on their thirteenth birthday in the fictional town of Frogville creates a unique and whimsical setting for adventures. This concept allows Frost to explore themes of transformation, coming-of-age, and the breaking of traditions, all of which are common in children's literature.It's worth noting that the latest installment in the series, "Frogville: Quest for a King," draws inspiration from the literary classic Beowulf. An English major in her college days, Frost’s stories incorporate elements from classic literature into her modern children's series, introducing young readers to timeless themes and storytelling traditions.Frost's desire to create engaging and meaningful stories for young readers is a driving force behind the series. She has stated, "I wanted to create a series that allows children to be children, while still learning and having fun.” Frost aims to balance entertainment with educational value in her books, providing young readers with stories that are both enjoyable and instructive.Podcast AppearanceDuring the podcast, Frost is expected to share insights into her creative process, the inspiration behind the Frogville series, and her journey from legal expert to children's author. Listeners can anticipate a lively discussion about the challenges and joys of writing for young audiences, as well as the important themes explored in the Frogville books.Frost expressed her excitement about the upcoming appearance: "I'm looking forward to joining Ken on Breakthrough Walls to discuss 'Frogville: Quest for a King.' The Frogville series has been a labor of love, inspired by my upbringing in Frogville, Oklahoma, and my family's rich storytelling tradition. I'm eager to share the latest adventure with readers and discuss how these stories can inspire and entertain children while imparting valuable life lessons."Ken Walls also shared his enthusiasm for the episode: "Sharla's journey from trial lawyer to children's author is truly inspiring. Her Frogville series has captured the hearts of young readers, and I'm excited to explore the magic behind these stories and their impact on children's literature."Critical AcclaimThe Frogville Quest series has been praised for its imaginative storytelling, relatable characters, and subtle approach to important themes such as friendship, courage, and personal growth. Crystal Dwyer Hansen, New York Times bestselling author, described the first book in the series as "pure magic, a wonderful story for every age."Frost's appearance on Breakthrough Walls offers listeners a unique opportunity to gain insight into the creative mind behind the Frogville series. The author is expected to discuss how her legal background has influenced her writing, her research process, and her plans for future installments in the series.The podcast episode featuring Sharla J. Frost will be available on YouTube, www.breakthroughwalls.tv , and all major podcast networks. Fans of the Frogville series, aspiring writers, and anyone interested in the craft of storytelling are encouraged to tune in for what promises to be a lively, enlightening, and entertaining conversation.

