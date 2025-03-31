Sharla J. Frost Joins Rockstar Marketing Seminar Speaker Lineup in Los Angeles

Sharla J. Frost, author

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharla J. Frost Joins Rockstar Marketing Seminar Speaker Lineup in Los AngelesThe Rockstar Marketing BootCamp, set to take place on April 4–5, 2025, at the Sheraton Gateway LAX in Los Angeles, is thrilled to announce that Sharla J. Frost will be joining its dynamic lineup of speakers. Known for her unparalleled expertise in law, business development, and motivational speaking, Ms. Frost brings decades of experience and a unique perspective to this high-energy event designed for entrepreneurs, authors, speakers, and business leaders.Sharla J. Frost is a nationally recognized trial lawyer with over 30 years of experience. As a former President of the Litigation Counsel of America, she has defended high-profile cases across the United States and earned accolades such as being named a "Texas Super Lawyer" for 15 consecutive years. Beyond her legal career, Ms. Frost has become a sought-after speaker and career coach, sharing insights on leadership, resilience, and personal branding. Her book Power at the Table has inspired countless professionals to take control of their success and build meaningful connections in their industries.At the Rockstar Marketing BootCamp, Ms. Frost will deliver an engaging presentation that combines her storytelling prowess with actionable strategies for amplifying personal and professional brands. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights into marketing themselves like “Rockstars,” a theme central to this event led by marketing expert Craig Duswalt.“Sharla J. Frost is a powerhouse on stage. Her energy, authenticity, and no-nonsense insights captivate audiences from the first word. She doesn’t just speak—she ignites transformation. We’re thrilled to have her join the Rockstar Marketing BootCamp lineup,” said Craig Duswalt, Creator of Rockstar Marketing BootCamp.The Rockstar Marketing BootCamp is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and practical workshops aimed at helping participants stand out in competitive markets. With Ms. Frost joining the speaker roster, attendees are guaranteed an unforgettable experience filled with inspiration, networking opportunities, and tools to dominate their industries.Tickets for the event are still available starting at $197 for general admission. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from industry leaders like Sharla J. Frost and take your business or personal brand to new heights.For more information or to register, visit the official Rockstar Marketing website.Contact:Craig Duswalt661-904-7273craig@craigduswalt.com### END ###

