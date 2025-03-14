Sharla J. Frost Unveils 'Frogville: Quest for the Magic Beans' A Magical New Chapter in the Beloved Series

Sharla J. Frost, author

Sixth Installment of children's fantasy series to launch on World Frog Day, March 20, 2025

The perfect fusion of fun and fantasy, infused with invaluable lessons on cooperation and teamwork. A delightful read for both parents and children to enjoy together!” — Jill Walls

FROGVILLE, OK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharla J. Frost, celebrated author and former trial lawyer, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of "Frogville: Quest for the Magic Beans," the sixth enchanting installment in the acclaimed Frogville Quest series. This new addition promises to captivate readers with its delightful blend of magical adventure and profound life lessons, continuing the cherished journey that fans have come to love."As an Oklahoma native, it brings me immense joy to witness my stories inspiring children and parents to connect through shared adventures," said Sharla J. Frost, the visionary behind the series. "My journey from a trial lawyer to a published author is woven into each tale, blending my love for storytelling with my life experiences."Renowned for its imaginative storytelling and vibrant illustrations, the Frogville Quest series has become a staple for families, embodying themes of cooperation and teamwork. Starting March 20, 2025, readers will have the opportunity to embark on this extraordinary adventure with a special introductory price for the Kindle edition available exclusively on Amazon. For more information, visit sharlafrost.com/magicbeans.The Frogville Quest series has garnered accolades from literary enthusiasts and critics alike. Jill Walls, President of Client Solution Innovations, praised it as "the perfect fusion of fun and fantasy, infused with invaluable lessons on cooperation and teamwork. A delightful read for both parents and children to enjoy together!"For those who cherish magical adventures, "Frogville: Quest for the Magic Beans" promises an unforgettable experience as readers join the spirited protagonist, Lily Lotus Dillweed, on a quest brimming with new allies, looming threats, and the indomitable strength of friendship.About the author: Sharla J. Frost is a distinguished attorney, acclaimed author, and sought-after keynote speaker, recognized for her compelling narratives and active community engagement. She seamlessly blends her professional expertise with her imaginative prowess, enchanting readers around the globe.-30-For media inquiries, please contact:Ken Walls614-580-0230ken@clientsi.com

