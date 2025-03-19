Acclaimed Author Sharla J. Frost to Appear on Breakthrough Walls Podcast Discussing Latest Book Release

Sharla J. Frost, author

Children's book author to join Ken Walls on Breakthrough Walls Podcast

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author Sharla J. Frost is set to be featured on March 20, 2025—World Frog Day—on the highly acclaimed Breakthrough Walls podcast, hosted by renowned business coach, author, and motivational speaker Ken Walls. This engaging episode will delve into discussions surrounding Frost's enchanting new book, "Frogville: Quest for the Magic Beans," offering listeners a unique glimpse into her creative process and the timeless values woven throughout her narrative.The Frogville Quest series follows the adventures of Lilypad Lotus Dillweed, a courageous young protagonist who transforms into a frog due to a mysterious curse afflicting her hometown of Frogville. Throughout the series, Lily embarks on thrilling quests filled with magic, friendship, and valuable lessons on cooperation and teamwork. "Frogville: Quest for the Magic Beans," inspired by Lewis Carroll's whimsical "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," continues Lily's journey as she navigates the enchanting world of Underearth in her quest to return home.World Frog Day, celebrated annually on March 20 since 2014, seeks to raise awareness about the conservation and protection of frogs worldwide. Frogs are essential to ecosystems, controlling insect populations and serving as indicators of environmental health. Frost's selection of World Frog Day for the release of her latest installment underscores her commitment to raising awareness about these vital amphibians through literature.Breakthrough Walls, known for its inspiring conversations with over 600 celebrities, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, provides the perfect platform for Frost to share insights into her creative writing process and literary inspirations. The podcast is dedicated to shattering barriers and propelling listeners toward unparalleled success, aligning perfectly with Frost's inspiring personal journey and storytelling."'Frogville' offers the perfect balance of fun and fantasy mixed with lessons on the value of cooperation and teamwork. It's a great story for parents and children to read together," said Jill Rainey-Walls, President of Client Solution Innovations.Beyond her literary pursuits, Frost conducts a specialty legal practice and helps manage a family cattle ranch in Frogville, Oklahoma—showcasing her diverse talents and dedication across multiple fields.The Breakthrough Walls episode featuring Sharla J. Frost will go live at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on March 20 across all streaming platforms. Additionally, Frost will participate in a Facebook Live session with Ken Walls from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Central Time that same afternoon.For more information, media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Sharla J. Frost or Ken Walls, please contact:Ken WallsCreative SolutionsPhone: 614-580-0230Email: ken@clientsi.comWebsite: www.kenwalls.com

