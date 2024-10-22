Neolith Announces the Promotion of James Amendola to CEO of Neolith Americas

Neolith promotes James Amendola to CEO of Neolith Americas

Amendola will foster a people-first culture while expanding Neolith's market presence, customer relationships, and commitment to sustainability and Innovation.

People are at the heart of everything we do. The strong, dedicated team we’ve built this past year is something I’m incredibly proud of, and I’m confident together we will continue driving success.” — James Amendola, CEO of Neolith Americas

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neolith , the global leader in sintered stone surfaces, is excited to announce the promotion of James Amendola to CEO of the Americas, effective immediately.Amendola, who has been Vice President of Neolith North America since 2020, succeeds Daniel Sánchez, the former CEO and Group CCO, with whom he worked closely throughout this year.As Executive Vice President, Amendola was instrumental in driving impressive growth alongside Sanchez, achieving double-digit expansion in just nine months.Now, as CEO, he brings a comprehensive 360-degree view of the industry, encompassing the entire supply chain—from fabricators to installers and construction. His focus extends beyond growth, emphasizing the importance of fostering a people-first culture."People are at the heart of everything we do," Amendola shared. "It's essential that our team feels proud of who we are and enjoy their work environment. The strong, dedicated team we’ve built over this past year is something I’m incredibly proud of, and I’m confident that together we will continue driving Neolith's success."As CEO, Amendola will focus on fostering this team-first culture while expanding Neolith’s market presence, customer relationships, and commitment to sustainability and innovation across key markets in the Americas, including the U.S., Canada, and LATAM.Sánchez, reflecting on his transition, said: "I am incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made in such a short time. We’ve exceeded our annual goals and strengthened Neolith’s presence, partnerships, and brand awareness throughout the Americas, especially satisfying the A&D community needs, and that is why we keep on being at the forefront of design and positioned as the most complete architectural surface solution for both residential and commercial applications.” With these milestones achieved, it's time to pass the baton to James Amendola, who I am confident will position the brand to even greater success."This appointment underscores Neolith’s continued focus on international growth, particularly in North America, where it operates three Distribution Centers in the U.S. and partners with distributors across the Americas. Under Amendola’s leadership, Neolith is set to further its reputation for innovation and excellence in the sintered stone category.You can follow the latest news from Neolith at www.neolith.com About NeolithFully believing in the idea that “the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, provides innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith’s sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

