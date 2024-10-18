AMO aircrews conduct back-to-back mountain rescues

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) A-Star aircrews in Arizona and Washington State recently assisted with two rescues in rugged mountain terrain on back-to-back days.

On September 29th, a Bellingham Air and Marine Branch H125 A-Star aircrew responded to Search and Rescue (SAR) request to find a climber who had experienced a compound fracture while navigating Mount Baker. The aircrew located the climber on a glacier above 8,000 feet and coordinated with local SAR ground assets. The climber was then rescued by a U.S. Navy SAR team.

A Bellingham Air and Marine Branch A-Star crew located an injured climber on Mount Baker

“Our Air and Marine Agents are dedicated to saving human lives every day,” stated Keith M. Jones, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Air and Marine Operations. “These mountain rescues are the direct result of the commitment of the aircrews who did not stop searching for them despite extremely challenging conditions.”

“The harsh conditions of Mount Baker require our crews to remain highly trained to respond,” said Jason M. Kumle, Deputy Director of CBP’s Bellingham Air and Marine Branch. “The climber was at an extremely high altitude, well past the snowline in unforgiving terrain. Aviation expertise was critical in finding him.”

The very next day, a Yuma Air Branch AS350 A-Star aircrew rescued a man who had been reported as deceased after the group he’d been traveling with left behind him behind. The aircrew followed footprints likely belonging to the missing person and found him lying face down on the ground, suffering from severe hydration. When the aircraft orbited over him, he raised his hand. The aircrew immediately landed with an Air and Marine Emergency Medical Services-qualified agent and a Border Patrol EMT to render medical care.

AMO safeguards the nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO serves as the nation’s experts in airborne and maritime law enforcement.

In Fiscal Year 2024, AMO enforcement actions resulted in 1,010 arrests and 48,609 apprehensions of undocumented individuals, as well as the seizure or disruption of 238,420 pounds of cocaine, 2,235 pounds of fentanyl, 3,060 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,500 weapons, and $12.3 million.