Portion of Highway 46 reopens

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Highway 46 from Kindred to County Road 17. It had been closed for about 30 minutes due to reduced visibility from a fire south of the highway. Motorists in the area should still use caution and drive according to the conditions. 

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.  
 

