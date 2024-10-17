SR 542 Road to Artist Point has closed for the season

GLACIER – The final 2.7 miles of State Route 542/Mount Baker Highway, also known as the Road to Artist Point, closed for winter at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The highway remains open to the closure point at milepost 54. Winter recreationalists are encouraged to monitor conditions throughout the season.

Earlier this month, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews worked to prepare the highway for winter by repairing guardrail, clearing ditches and removing hazardous trees.

The scenic highway usually closes for the season between Oct. 15 and Nov. 1. During the closure, services at Artist Point, such as restrooms and garbage disposals, will be limited.

Each year, crews remove snow and ice from the highway up to the Heather Meadows area throughout the winter. Crews close the last 2.7 miles, which has narrow, sharp curves and steep slopes for the safety of vehicle travelers. People who recreate throughout the year should visit the Glacier Public Service Center to get required permits and check weather conditions ahead of their outdoor adventures.

People can find real-time updates for the road to Artist Point on the WSDOT Mount Baker Highway Mountain Pass page, the WSDOT Travel Map and X/formerly Twitter @wsdot_north.