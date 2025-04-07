Washington State Ferries to update Triangle route backup schedule ahead of busy summer season

SEATTLE – Washington State Ferries is updating the backup two-boat Triangle route schedule ahead of the busy summer travel season. The route serves more than 2 million customers each year who travel between West Seattle, Vashon Island and South Kitsap County, via Southworth.

Ferry riders are encouraged to participate in an online open house with the draft schedule to share their input. Customer engagement was essential to developing the draft schedule, thanks to feedback from community members and feedback from WSF crewmembers.

“Since we moved to the two-boat Triangle route schedule in 2020, we’ve heard extensively from customers and crews on the route,” said Jason Rogers, WSF planning manager. “Our customers want more reliable and consistent service that they can count on, and crews need a more realistic schedule to better support that reliability”.

The previous two-boat schedule had not been updated in a decade and was designed for very occasional use during emergencies.

Triangle route schedule update open house information

When: Monday, April 7, through Friday, April 18

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/triangle-route-schedule-update-project/

Details: The online open house is available anytime for the public to visit, review materials and ask questions via the contact form.

Free internet access

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

While WSF is excited to return to three-boat service on the Triangle route this summer, due to ferry and crew availability, there may be times when WSF will need to use a two-boat schedule.

The route will remain on the current two-boat schedule until June 30, when three-boat service starts. Then the "new" two-boat schedule will become the backup schedule in the event of a service reduction.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world. For breaking news and the latest information, follow WSF on X, Facebook and Instagram.