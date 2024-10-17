Derby Barracks / Runaway Juvenile UPDATE

VSP News Release-Incident- Runaway Juvenile STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A5005396 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802 334 8881 DATE/TIME: 10/16/24 @ 1900 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Airport Rd, Coventry, VT JUVENILE: Nija Marsh AGE: 17 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile, Nija Marsh (17). Marsh’s whereabouts are currently unknown, anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby at 802 334 8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. The Vermont State Police wants to remind everyone that anyone who intentionally aids a runaway juvenile may face criminal charges. Nija has been locate, safe. Trooper Logan Miller Vermont State Police Troop A – Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Road Derby, Vermont 05829 Logan.Miller@vermont.gov (802) 334-8881

