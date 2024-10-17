WDVA recognized by the U.S.A. Vietnam War Commemoration

WDVA's efforts in honoring Veterans of the Vietnam era have been recognized by the U.S.A. Vietnam War Commemoration. Our actions, such as our Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans events and our pinning event in Spokane, have placed WDVA in the top 15th percentile of commemorative partners across the nation. Thank you all for helping WDVA continue to lead the way in Serving Those Who Served!

Welcome Home Vietnam Vet event

Spokane Veterans Home Vietnam War Commemoration

~

Dear Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs,

On behalf of a grateful Nation and the entire staff of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, we commend you for being a Top Performer Commemorative Partner! Since the inauguration of the commemoration in 2012, your organization has faithfully represented our Nation by selflessly hosting five or more events which thanked and honored our Vietnam Veterans and their families. As such, your team is among the TOP 15 percent of the more than 13,000 commemorative partner organizations that have participated in this noble effort. Congratulations on this achievement!

Your dedication and initiative contributed significantly to this national tribute, whereby over four million Veterans and their families have been recognized for their service and sacrifice through 28,000 events over the past 13 years. While truly amazing, your indelible impact cannot be measured in numbers, but rather in the hearts and faces of those whose lives were touched and will never be the same again. Your worthy efforts have helped facilitate healing and bestow honor to these Veterans, their families, and our communities.

As a token of gratitude, we present you with the enclosed certificate of appreciation, especially designed for Top Performer Commemorative Partners. Thank you again for your incredible support of this generation of patriots, their families, and of the Vietnam War Commemoration.

Sincerely,

Edward J. Chrystal, Jr.,

Major General, U.S. Army

Director