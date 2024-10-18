Performance report: VMware vSphere 8 memory management features outperformed those of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization

Run more VMs and get better performance with VMware vSphere 8

A new report from Principled Technologies highlights the efficacy of memory overcommitment and memory oversubscription features in VMware vSphere 8 Update 3

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report from third party Principled Technologies (PT) shows that VMware vSphere 8 Update 3 outperformed Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization 4.16.2 in terms of online transaction processing (OLTP) database performance virtual machine (VM) density. These advantages were due in part to the vSphere memory oversubscription and memory overcommitment features, which allow organizations to take advantage of more of their existing infrastructure’s resources.The report demonstrates that a VMware vSphere 8 solution supported up to 62% more SQL Server new orders per minute (NOPM) compared to a Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization solution.“Additionally,” says the report, “the OpenShift solution supported fewer VMs before experiencing significant degradation whereas the vSphere solution ran double the number of VMs over baseline before crossing the performance threshold.”“Memory oversubscription allows organizations to maximize their existing physical infrastructure by allocating more memory for peak usage than hypervisors typically assign by default,” the report goes on to state. “Because hypervisors handle memory management in different ways, we compared VMware vSphere 8 Update 3 to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization 4.16.2 to see how each handled the memory management techniques of oversubscription and overcommitment. In our tests, vSphere outperformed OpenShift across the board, delivering 62 percent more NOPM at the maximum supported VM density of each solution. The vSphere solution supported 1.5 times more VMs than the OpenShift solution and doubled the VM count before experiencing significant performance degradation. In addition to the better OLTP performance, we found vSphere easier to configure, requiring no additional tuning for memory overcommitment. Our results indicate that VMware vSphere 8 Update 3 helps boost VM density to meet OLTP demand while maximizing server memory utilization.”To learn more about the PT results, visit https://facts.pt/ebLHw9P

