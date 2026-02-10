Principled Technologies finds Dell Management Portal (DMP) and Microsoft Intune can speed management tasks

Empower your IT team with cloud-based PC management using Dell Management Portal and Microsoft Intune

Compared to competitor portals, DMP and Intune reduced admin time while providing more capabilities for fleet management

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managing large PC fleets present admins with a challenge—one that selecting a robust cloud-based management platform can help them overcome. Principled Technologies (PT) compared the admin time and effort to complete routine tasks using a manual workflow, using Dell Management Portal with Microsoft Intune, and using two competing management portals (HP Connect and Lenovo Device Orchestration). The hands‑on report finds that Dell Management Portal integrated with Microsoft Intune significantly streamlines cloud‑based PC management. The combined solution speeds access to fleet information, accelerates app deployments, and centralizes BIOS, firmware, and below‑OS security—saving IT teams substantial admin time across large fleets.According to the PT report: “Together, Dell Management Portal and Microsoft Intune give admins a unified, cloud-native platform for managing Dell PC fleets from wherever they are, simplifying routine tasks and giving IT staff time back in their day. In our tests, we found that using Dell Management Portal in conjunction with Intune delivered the most streamlined PC management experience compared to manual management with Intune, the HP Connect portal, and Lenovo Device Orchestration (LDO).”The report concludes, “In our hands-on comparison of endpoint management solutions from leading vendors, we found that Dell Management Portal together with Microsoft Intune offered the most intuitive, feature-rich way to simplify routine fleet management tasks…In large fleets, these time saving could dramatically reduce administrative hours and allow IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than routine maintenance. Plus, for organizations investing in new laptops, Dell Management Portal and Microsoft Intune can accelerate the process of large laptop deployments to get users up and running on their new devices sooner.”To learn more about these tests and about how Dell Management Portal and Intune can combine to speed up routine management tasks, read the full report at https://facts.pt/Y3h9XCs About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.