Study shows HP ZBook 8 G1a delivers performance advantages vs. comparable Lenovo and Dell mobile workstations

Expedite tasks with an HP ZBook 8 G1a Mobile Workstation Infographic

Principled Technologies compared general productivity, computer vision, & content creation performance on three systems with AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demanding applications in high-performance fields continue to grow more and more demanding, so do teams’ expectations of their workstations. To measure the real-world gains users could expect from investing in AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor-powered HP ZBook 8 G1a Mobile Workstations, third party Principled Technologies (PT) ran a battery of benchmarks comparing its performance to that of similarly configured Lenovo ThinkPad P14s and Dell Pro Max 14 mobile workstations. The HP ZBook 8 G1a delivered wins in a range of areas, including:• Rendering a 3D scene over a minute faster• Completing industry-specific workflows up to 13.2% faster• Saving up to 32 minutes exporting CAD graphicsThe report notes that: “Our hands-on testing shows that investing in the HP ZBook 8 G1a Mobile Workstation powered by an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX PRO 375 processor brings real-world gains. Across a variety of benchmarks, the 14-inch HP ZBook 8 G1a consistently finished ahead of comparable Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 and Dell Pro Max 14 mobile workstations powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX PRO 370 processors.” These benchmarks included SPECworkstation 4.0, the Procyon AI Computer Vision Benchmark, Geekbench 6, Cadalyst System Benchmark 2015, and the Revit 2024 RFO Benchmark, among others.“And,” the report concludes, “while some of the wins were small, others were significant. For example, based on the Revit 2024 RFO Benchmark results, you could save between 3 minutes and over half an hour, per export, depending on the file format. When you spend your days tackling time-sensitive tasks, any advantage, especially those based on real-world usage, can make a big difference.”To learn more, read the PT report at https://facts.pt/Nj51k9b or peruse the infographic at https://facts.pt/C9nHfLY About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

