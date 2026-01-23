New PT report: Cut costs, speed analytics, and consolidate with the Dell PowerEdge R7725 powered by AMD EPYC processors

Report: Get quicker insights and save over the next five years by consolidating your Oracle Database workloads on the Dell PowerEdge R7725 with 5th Generation AMD EPYC processors Infographic: Get quicker insights and save over the next five years by consolidating your Oracle Database workloads on the Dell PowerEdge R7725 with 5th Generation AMD EPYC processors

Testing shows one PowerEdge R7725 can replace three legacy servers with faster analytics on Oracle Database workloads, potentially cutting 5-year costs by 64%

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For organizations wondering about the right time to refresh, delaying an investment can actually be more expensive than refreshing now. Modern infrastructure significantly accelerates workloads such as analytics, allowing organizations to consolidate several aging systems onto a single, higher-performing server. Consolidation cuts licensing, space, power, cooling, and maintenance expenditures while simplifying operations and freeing IT staff to focus on strategic initiatives.In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) showed that running Oracle Database analytics workloads on a Dell PowerEdge R7725 server powered by 5th Generation AMD EPYC 9175F processors can significantly reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and accelerate data insights compared to aging HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers. According to the report, “Using data from our database analytics testing, we evaluated the 5-year TCO of two near-equivalent performing solutions. The new Dell PowerEdge R7725 can do the work of roughly three legacy HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers, so we estimate that the new Dell PowerEdge solution can reduce costs over the next 5 years by $2.1M, or 64 percent.”In an Oracle Database performance comparison, PT found that the Dell PowerEdge R7725 could deliver much faster insights—not only handling three times the query sets of the older solution, but also completing each query set an average of 23.8 percent faster. They also examined the solutions’ data center energy costs. The report states, “The new Dell PowerEdge R7725 with AMD EPYC 9175F processors had significantly greater power efficiency than the legacy server, offering 45.2 percent better performance per watt.”The test report concludes, “Our testing proves that the new Dell PowerEdge R7725, equipped with AMD EPYC 9175F processors, delivers substantial improvements in analytics performance and power efficiency compared to legacy HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers, resulting in consolidation potential that drives down operating costs. By enabling organizations to analyze data faster and support more VMs to consolidate multiple aging servers onto fewer, more capable systems, the PowerEdge R7725 can reduce 5-year TCO by 64 percent, making the refresh to modern server infrastructure a smart investment. Organizations seeking to optimize their data analytics environments and maximize operational savings should consider the new Dell PowerEdge R7725 featuring AMD EPYC 9175F processors for their next infrastructure refresh.”To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/KW9Y5Wr or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/r1EFy0c About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.