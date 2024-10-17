Conditional and Alternative Permit Request – Spring 2025

The purpose of this bulletin item is to provide information on how to request a conditional or alternative permit for teachers who have been hired to start in SPRING 2025 and may not have all their necessary documentation prior to the first day of school with students.

A Conditional Permit allows someone to sign a contract and work as a certified staff member with a location (district) limitation and deficiencies that have not been met to be issued a regular teaching certificate such as a content test. A conditional permit can also be requested for someone who has applied for a local substitute permit and has not completed the human relations training course.

An Alternative Permit is designed for an applicant to complete a program before applying for a regular certificate while being employed as a contracted teacher.

Conditional and Alternative Permits can only be requested for employment in a Nebraska school district. If an applicant has not been a continuous resident of Nebraska for the last five years, fingerprint cards will need to be sent to the certification office before any permits can be issued. Once all deficiencies have been satisfied listed on a conditional permit, a regular certificate/permit will be issued without the need to apply and pay a fee unless the conditional permit has been invalidated by the expiration date. It is important for applicants to pay attention to their expiration date on their certificate. It is their responsibility to follow up on their conditional if it gets close to the expiration date.

A conditional or alternative permit, for those with Spring 2025 teaching positions, can be requested by completing the Google Form at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScree7bORXvUvd6DkBJO-_t1Jna3mO97cN2qekOomcXyy2jNA/viewform

More information on a Conditional Permit can be found on our website at https://www.education.ne.gov/tcert/teaching-certificates/teaching-conditional-permit/.

More information on an Alternative Permit can be found on our website at https://www.education.ne.gov/tcert/teaching-certificates/teaching-alternative-permit/

More information on a Local Substitute Permit can be found on our website at https://www.education.ne.gov/tcert/substitute-teacher/local-substitute-permit/