U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. August Pfluger for Texas’ 11th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. August Pfluger to represent Texas’ Eleventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Congressman August Pfluger has been a champion in Congress representing his constituents by standing up for pro-growth solutions such as protecting small business from excessive federal regulatory overreach and standing up for sound energy policy solutions and permitting reforms necessary to power the economy and help working families in the 11th district of Texas," said John Gonzales, Executive Director with the U.S. Chamber's Regional Team. "The Chamber is proud to support Congressman Pfluger for re-election, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit hardworking job creators in Texas and all Americans."

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce," said Rep. Pfluger. "One of my top priorities in Congress is advancing pro-business policies that foster an environment of economic growth. In Congress, I am working to cut burdensome regulations, lower taxes, and strengthen our economy so Texas businesses and entrepreneurs can thrive and drive innovation. I look forward to building on this partnership to keep Texas and America at the forefront of global competitiveness.”

##