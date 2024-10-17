U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Jennifer Kiggans for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Jennifer Kiggans to represent Virginia’s Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Jen Kiggans has been a champion in Congress, representing her constituents by standing up for pro-growth solutions such as lowering taxes and cutting burdensome regulations," said Moore Hallmark, Vice President and Managing Director for Regional Government Affairs. "The Chamber is proud to support Representative Kiggans in her re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators and Americans."

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of the U.S Chamber of Commerce, which is critical to the success of small businesses in Virginia’s Second District and across our great nation! Since day one in office, I’ve been hard at work to pass pro-growth policies that lower costs, dismantle burdensome regulations, and empower our job creators to succeed,” Rep. Kiggans. “I look forward to continuing to work with the Chamber to be a strong advocate for our small businesses in Washington!”

