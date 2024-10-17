U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Susie Lee for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Susie Lee to represent Nevada’s third Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is proud to announce our endorsement of Congresswoman Susie Lee for Nevada’s 3rd congressional district,” said Jennings Imel, Western Region Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congresswoman Lee is a commonsense problem solver who’s willing to reach across the aisle to tackle important issues, like addressing our workforce needs and combatting organized retail crime. We appreciate Congresswoman Lee’s support of pro-growth policies that help Southern Nevada businesses and families, and we look forward to working with her in the 119th Congress.”

“Over the course of my time in Congress, I’ve worked across the aisle for pro-growth, pro-job policies in Washington and southern Nevada. We can achieve so much when our public-private partnerships thrive and when Republicans and Democrats actually work together,” said Rep. Lee. “It’s an honor to have earned the endorsement of one of our nation’s most important voices for job creation, economic growth, and small businesses.”

##