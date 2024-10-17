U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Craig Goldman for Texas’ 12th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Craig Goldman to represent Texas’ Twelfth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our endorsement of State Representative Craig Goldman as the next congressman to represent Texas' 12th congressional district. Craig has a strong record in the Texas House in support of job creation, free enterprise, and working to build the Texas economy into one of the strongest in the nation,” said John Gonzales, Executive Director with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “Craig is a small businessman, and we know he will be a stalwart advocate for jobs, growth and opportunity as the next 12th district congressman. The U.S. Chamber looks forward to working with him in the 19th Congress to pass economic growth and opportunity legislation that benefit Texas and all Americans.”

“My voting record in the Texas House underscores my fundamental philosophy that free markets work best, unleashing the talents and genius of our people to innovate and provide job opportunities for all,” said Goldman. “In Congress, I will support pro-growth, low tax policies that reward the hard work of taxpaying citizens and entrepreneurs in the private sector. I look forward to working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to promote these policies in our nation’s capitol.”

