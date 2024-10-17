U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Jack Bergman for Michigan’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Jack Bergman to represent Michigan’s First Congressional District at an event at Grand Traverse Industries in Traverse City, Michigan. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to once again endorse Congressman Bergman in his re-election bid to represent Michigan’s First Congressional District,” said Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs,” said Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Throughout the Congressman’s illustrious time on Capitol Hill, he has a proven track record of fighting for businesses by lowering taxes and reducing regulation. His long-tenured work helping the military is impressive. We look forward to working with him again in the 119th Congress.”

“I’m honored to receive the exclusive endorsement of the nation’s largest business organization, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. More-so, having the opportunity to accept this endorsement right here at Grand Traverse Industries adds even greater meaning and significance,” said Congressman Bergman. “I look forward to continuing to fight for First District workers and businesses.”

"Michigan needs strong, principled leadership at our nation's capital, which is why the MI Chamber is proud to support Congressman Jack Bergman for re-election," said Jim Holcomb, President and CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Bergman is a pragmatic problem solver, willing to work tirelessly to secure a bright future for our state and nation. Michiganders want solutions to high inflation, runaway government spending, and to see their children and grandchildren achieve the American Dream. The Michigan Chamber supports Congressman Bergman's bid for re-election because his leadership is what our country needs during these challenging times."

“Congressman Bergman has been a steadfast advocate for northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. His leadership on key economic development issues such as de minimis trade exemptions, support for the cherry industry, broadband expansion, and protection of the Great Lakes has strengthened our business environment and rural communities. We look forward to continued collaboration for a prosperous future,” said Warren Call, President and CEO of Traverse Connect.

