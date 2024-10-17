Oregon State Fire Marshal sends team to help with North Carolina storm recovery

The Oregon Department of the State Fire Marshal deployed an incident management team to North Carolina Thursday morning to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The storm caused catastrophic flooding to the western side of the state and cut off many communities from vital services. The North Carolina Emergency Operations Center says 90 people are still missing and many communities remain inaccessible.

The team is led by Incident Commander Ian Yocum and includes an operations section chief, plans section chief, and three logistics section chiefs. The six-person team will be working in Yancey County, northeast of Asheville.

“I want to thank those who are headed to North Carolina to help in their time of need. We certainly understand how critical help can be when communities are devastated by a disaster on such a wide scale,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “I’ve been in contact with North Carolina State Fire Marshal Bryan Taylor who is appreciative of Oregon’s support. We can all be proud to work alongside those who continue to answer the call for assistance, especially after the many wildfire deployments our teams were on this summer.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal incident management teams are no stranger to helping with hurricane recovery efforts. In 2022, a team, also led by Yocum, was deployed to Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The team will be deployed to North Carolina until October 30 and will return to Oregon the next day. The Oregon State Fire Marshal has three all-hazard incident management teams trained in emergency response and recovery. The teams typically respond to wildfire and are equipped to handle a wide range of disasters. Learn more about the teams here.

The team was ordered through the Oregon Department of Emergency Management and the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, the nation’s all hazard national mutual aid system. The compact provides help during governor-declared emergencies or disasters by allowing states to quickly send personnel, equipment, and supplies to support response and recovery efforts in other states.